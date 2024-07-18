Enzo Fernandez’s video, showing him and his teammates using racial insults and homophobia, has sparked widespread condemnation worldwide. However, the Argentine government's response has been unexpected: not only did they dismiss an official who called for an apology, but they also unequivocally supported the Chelsea midfielder.

The global consensus on Enzo Fernandez’s video is clear: it was unequivocally wrong and inappropriate for soccer players to justify their actions under the guise of “culture.” Many of these players represent some of the world’s top teams and have teammates of diverse nationalities.

Some Argentine players have even experienced racist chants directed at their own teammates during matches. While Enzo Fernandez has since apologized for his now-infamous video, Argentine government officials have further fueled controversy by refusing to acknowledge the video’s wrongdoing.

Former Undersecretary of Sports of Argentina, Julio Garro, who until recently held the position, called on Lionel Messi and Chiqui Tapia, president of the Argentine Football Association (AFA), to apologize for Enzo Fernández’s actions. In response, the Argentine government swiftly dismissed Garro and Vice-President Victoria Villarruel, who made a striking statement.

Argentine Government’s response to Enzo Fernandez video

Vice-President Victoria Villarruel tweeted: “No colonialist country is going to intimidate us for a football song or for telling the truths that they do not want to admit. Stop feigning indignation, hypocrites. Enzo, I’m with you.”

This stance has drawn criticism from pundits worldwide as “tone-deaf,” while others argue that “you can’t joke or talk about anyone without someone becoming a victim,” as a Brazilian YouTuber noted.

Nevertheless, this incident involving Argentine players has ignited a serious debate about overlooked racism or unconscious bias.