Karina Milei, sister of the President of Argentina, had to meet with French Ambassador Romain Nada to apologize for statements made on X by the Vice-President regarding the Enzo Fernandez video.

The Enzo Fernandez video has been elevated to politics, as Argentina’s Vice-President Victoria Villarruel wrote on X, “No colonialist country is going to intimidate us for a football song or for telling the truths that they do not want to admit. Stop feigning indignation, hypocrites. Enzo, I’m with you.“

The tweet was poorly received in soccer circles and the French political scene. Karina Milei, sister of the president Javier Milei and General Secretary of Argentina, apologized at the Embassy of France for the statements made by Victoria Villarruel.

Infobae in Argentina reported that the meeting aimed to cool tensions after Argentine players were put in a bad light following several players signing songs that included racial and homophobic lyrics.

Fallout of Enzo Fernández Video

Since the video was made public, over 10 soccer players, including 7 French players, have unfollowed Enzo Fernandez on Instagram. Many pundits have condemned the actions of the Chelsea midfielder, with the club still investigating the incident.

Rodrigo De Paul of Argentina

Teammate Rodrigo De Paul stated on a podcast, “I understand that people who have suffered from racism might not like it. But I think if any of Enzo’s teammates feel offended, the way is to call him, not post it on social media… ‘Unfollowing him seems pointless to me. You can call him and say ‘this isn’t okay, why don’t you post a message apologizing?’, and the issue ends there.”