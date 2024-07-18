Rodrigo De Paul, known for his outspoken nature, addressed the controversy surrounding his Argentine national team teammate in a recent podcast.

As a key figure in Lionel Scaloni‘s squad, Rodrigo De Paul is recognized for maintaining team harmony. The Atletico Madrid midfielder shared his perspective on the now infamous Enzo Fernández video.



The video depicts several Argentine national team players participating in what has been labeled as “racist and homophobic chants’ ‘ directed at French players. The French Federation has lodged a complaint against both the players and the Argentine federation.



Speaking with Olga on a podcast, Rodrigo De Paul did not mince words and opened up on what he believes should have happened after the video went viral.



Rodrigo De Paul on Enzo Fernández Video



Rodrigo De Paul strongly criticized the behavior of some Chelsea players amidst the media frenzy sparked by the video.

Enzo Fernandez – Chelsea – Premier League 2023/24

“I understand that people who have suffered from racism might not like it. But I think if any of Enzo’s teammates feel offended, the way is to call him, not post it on social media.

“I think there’s malice in this; they’re trying to make it something it’s not. It’s very strange, like kicking someone when they’re down.

“Unfollowing him seems pointless to me. You can call him and say ‘this isn’t okay, why don’t you post a message apologizing?’, and the issue ends there.”