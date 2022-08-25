Barcelona's luck was not the best in the 2022-23 Champions League group stage draw. They will face Bayern Munich again and a former Robert Lewandowski's teammate sent him 'peacful' warning for their matchup.

In the last couple of years, Barcelona's luck has not been the best in the European tournaments. Now in the 2022-23 Champions League group stage, the Culers will meet one of their toughest rivals recently: Bayern Munich. Robert Lewandowski will face his former teammates and one of them sent him a 'peaceful' warning ahead of their matchup.

When Barcelona's name came out and then they heard "Group C", every fan remembered what happened recently against Bayern Munich. In 2020, the German side defeated the Spanish team in the quarter finals with a 2-8 score. Then, fate reunited them again in the 2021 group stage, where the Bundesliga squad won both matches by 3-0.

But it seems like this year will be different for Barcelona. The Blaugranas signed some big names for this season, but Robert Lewandowski is undoubtedly the one in which the team's hopes are put on. Fate will reunite him with his former team, but now he will try to score against them and help his club to win both games.

Thomas Muller's message to Robert Lewandowski ahead of their 2022-23 Champions league matchup

This August 25, fate (or bad luck maybe) put Barcelona in Group C alongside Bayern Munich. The German side has dominated the Blaugranas in the last couple of years, so the players remembered what happened recently between these two powerful squads.

“What a nice draw for all football fans! Mr. LewanGOALski, see you soon in Munich! Let’s rock the Champions League season,” said Thomas Muller, Bayern Munich's midfielder, on his Instagram. He put that nickname to Robert Lewandowski when the Polish striker was by their side as one of the most powerful forwards around the world.