Seven years ago, he was a promising talent at Real Madrid alongside Cristiano Ronaldo. In the last few days, it was revealed that he must serve a prison sentence.

In 2017, Real Madrid had a phenomenal year, dominating both Spain and Europe under coach Zinedine Zidane, capturing five trophies, including the Champions League with Cristiano Ronaldo as the big figure. Among the stars of that team was a young talent on the verge of breaking records, who now faces a very different reality.

At just 16 years old, Moha Ramos earned a spot on the first team due to injuries to Keylor Navas and Luca Zidane. He was on the bench for 10 matches across various competitions like the Club World Cup and the Champions League. If Kiko Casilla had been unavailable, Ramos might have become the youngest goalkeeper in Real Madrid’s history.

However, his career trajectory took a downturn, leading him to lower divisions and now, prison. The former Real Madrid academy player was arrested in Lanzarote, where he was set to play his next match with Tenerife B. The Superior Court of Justice of the Canary Islands reported that the Penal Court No. 7 made the decision to incarcerate him.

Now 24, Ramos was sentenced for drunk driving and two counts of causing injury. His imprisonment comes after the revocation of a suspended sentence due to his failure to appear at a court summons in Madrid.

Goalkeeper Moha Ramos of Real Madrid during the La Liga Santander match between Real Madrid CF and Sevilla. IMAGO / ANP

Moha Ramos’ career post-Real Madrid

After leaving Real Madrid, the Spanish goalkeeper sought playing time first in Birmingham in 2019 but did not find the spotlight needed to propel his career. He returned to Spain, playing for Real Unión, Racing de Santander, and Real Avilés. Ramos then moved to Las Palmas B and currently plays for Tenerife’s second team, although he has yet to make his debut in LaLiga.

This unfortunate turn of events marks a significant fall for a player who once showed immense promise on one of the world’s biggest football stages.