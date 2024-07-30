Santos Laguna take on DC United in a crucial Matchday 2 showdown of the 2024 Leagues Cup group stage. Don’t miss out on our extensive coverage, including kickoff details and streaming options in the USA.

As Matchday 2 of the highly competitive group stage unfolds, the opening games have already lived up to the hype. In a gripping showdown that saw a thrilling penalty shootout, DC United secured 2 crucial points. This hard-fought result places them in a promising position for advancement, though they’ll need another victory to solidify their path to the next round.

On the other side of the pitch, Santos Laguna are desperate for a turnaround. After a dismal start in Liga MX, where they’ve managed just one point from their first four matches, they’re aiming to rebound in the Leagues Cup. This upcoming clash is a pivotal opportunity for Santos Laguna to shift their fortunes and make a statement in this key fixture.

When will the Santos Laguna vs DC United match be played?

Santos Laguna are set to face off against DC United on Matchday 2 of the 2024 Leagues Cup group stage this Tuesday, July 30. The action kicks off at 8:00 PM (ET).

Santos Laguna vs DC United: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Santos Laguna vs DC United in the USA

Get set for an electrifying showdown as Santos Laguna takes on DC United in the 2024 Leagues Cup! Tune in to Apple TV and catch all the action live with the MLS Season Pass.