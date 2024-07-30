As the gymnastics world turns its attention to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, Simone Biles stands out as a strong contender for gold in the all-around competition. Achieving this feat would make Biles the only American woman to win the all-around gold twice, having first claimed it at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games.

Mary Lou Retton made history as the first American woman to win gold in the all-around, defeating the dominant Eastern European gymnasts in 1984. Since then, five American women have reached this pinnacle: Mary Lou Retton (1984), Carly Patterson (2004), Nastia Liukin (2008), Gabby Douglas (2012), and Simone Biles (2016).

In an interview with “People,” Retton expressed her admiration for Biles, calling her the greatest gymnast the United States has ever seen. “Simone Biles is a super freak,” Retton said, meaning it as the highest compliment. “You just can’t teach the talent that girl has.”

Retton, who won five medals at the 1984 Olympics, including gold in the all-around, retired from gymnastics just two years later. Her impressive medal haul included two silvers and two bronzes.

All Simone Biles’ Olympic medals

Rio 2016

Gold: Team competition

Gold: Individual all-around

Gold: Vault

Gold: Floor exercise

Bronze: Balance beam

Tokyo 2020

Silver: Team competition

Bronze: Balance beam

Paris 2024

Gold: Team competition

Women’s Gymnastics Schedule for Paris 2024

Sunday, July 28: Qualifications

Tuesday, July 30: Team final ( Gold for the United States )

) Wednesday, August 1 : All-around final (Simone Biles can win it twice in a row)

: (Simone Biles can win it twice in a row) Friday, August 3 : Vault final

: Vault final Saturday, August 4 : Uneven bars final

: Uneven bars final Sunday, August 5: Balance beam final and Floor exercise final

With the Paris Olympics approaching, all eyes will be on Simone Biles as she aims to further cement her legacy as one of the greatest gymnasts of all time.