Cristiano Ronaldo’s presence with Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League has been one of the key reasons the brand has grown so much in one year.

Al-Nassr presented an overview of the team’s brand value around the world. The Saudi Pro League club became world-famous as the team of former Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo.

CR7 has been a major hit for the club and the SPL. The 39-year-old, in his two seasons with Al-Nassr, has impressed with 64 goals in 70 games across all competitions.

The club won the Arab Club Champions Cup in 2023 with the Portuguese star, below is all the information of the team’s brand value as presented by Al- Nassr.

Al- Nassr’s brand value report for 2024

Now, after two seasons, Al-Nassr is reporting on the growth of their brand since Ronaldo’s arrival and what it means compared to other teams in the world.

According to the information presented by the club, the brand value of Al-Nassr is currently $680 million. Its brand value is 7th in the world, ahead of Chelsea, Bayern Munich, and Inter Miami.

The club claims to be the highest-valued club in the Saudi Pro League and has achieved over 1 billion total engagements on social media within one year.

The club also has over 60 million followers across its 15 social media platforms.