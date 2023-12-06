Frank Lampard has had an up and down career as a manager according to many pundits, yet his resume is impressive. The former England international has coached Derby County, Chelsea, Everton, and later a second stint with Chelsea.

In total, Lampard has a 41% winning percentage and a combined record of 81-71-44 across his four managerial positions. Lampard’s last time out as coach of Chelsea produced a dismal 1-8-2 record as he served as caretaker while Chelsea looked to rebound from a terrible 2022/23 season.

For USMNT fans, Lampard is known as the manager who gave Christian Pulisic his first substantial minutes in the Premier League but in his second stint, seldom used the now AC Milan winger.

Frank Lampard to MLS?

According to Top Bin 90, Lampard is on the shortlist of coaches to take over the MLS side Charlotte FC. In 2023 the Crown finished with a 10-11-13 record and in ninth place in the east, eventually the club lost the MLS Playoff wildcard round to the New York Red Bulls 5-2.

The team has never really gotten going since entering MLS play in 2022 but has a squad which includes Enzo Copetti, Brecht Dejaegere, and Karol Świderski to build off of.

Frank Lampard and former Aston Villa manager Dean Smith are all on the club’s shortlist according to the same report.

Lampard in MLS

Lampard would not be entirely unfamiliar with Major League Soccer, he was NYCFC’s first major DP signing when the club kicked off in 2015 and despite an output of 15 goals in 29 matches, Lampard is considered one of the biggest flop signings in league history.