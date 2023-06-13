James Rodriguez‘s career didn’t go as expected in the last few years. The Colombian star struggled to find consistency from the day he left Real Madrid, and at 31, his future looks up in the air.

After a lackluster loan stint with Bayern, the 2014 World Cup sensation spent a few seasons with Everton in the Premier League before making a shocking move to Qatari outfit Al Rayyan. His latest club was Olympiacos, but it didn’t last long.

James has been a free agent for a while now, and even though he’s been linked with a number of teams, he’s still on the open market. But in the meantime, the Colombian has apparently agreed to play in the Kings League.

Kun Aguero says James Rodriguez will join the Kings League

Former Manchester City and Barcelona star Sergio ‘Kun’ Aguero revealed James Rodriguez will play for his team Kunisports in the Kings League. The Argentine icon has already managed to attract other renowned soccer personalities to this revolutionary competition.

Ronaldinho, Iker Casillas, and recently Andriy Schevchenko are some of the notable stars who agreed to join the league organized by Gerard Pique and streamer Ibai Llanos.

James has been heavily linked with a potential move for Argentine giants Boca Juniors, but nothing has been materialized so far. While we keep on waiting to see the next step in his pro career, the Colombian will have some fun playing in a different type of league.