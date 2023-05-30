Andrea Pirlo has been off the field for a while since hanging up his boots in 2017. The Italian legend enjoyed a successful career, having won the World Cup with his country in 2006 while he also played for some of the world’s most renowned clubs.

The former midfielder made a shocking move from Inter to Milan in 2001, and went on to spend the next 10 years with the Rossoneri. He once again took the soccer community by surprise when he left for Juventus in 2011, playing in Turin for four years before spending his sunset years with New York City in MLS.

Eventually, Pirlo stayed connected to the sport as a coach, as he was at the helm of Juve from October 2020 to May 2021. His latest managerial job was at Turkish club Karagümrük, but now he looks like he’s ready to bring back his playing days.

Andrea Pirlo joins the Kings League

Pirlo will play in the Kings League for Jijantes FC, the team led by Twitch personality Gerard Romero. The Italian icon joins a list of soccer legends who have already gotten on board.

While Gerard Pique is the face of this revolutionary, seven-a-side soccer league, the former Barcelona defender has been able to attract the likes of Sergio Agüero, Iker Casillas, and Ronaldinho.

The arrival of Pirlo certainly boosts this competition, whose popularity continues to increase. Not long ago, over 90,000 spectators attended the Camp Nou to watch the Kings League finals.