Fulham return to the English top-flight division to play against Liverpool for Matchday 1 of the 2022-23 Premier League. Check out when, where and how to watch the game in the US and Canada.

Fulham vs Liverpool: Date, Time and TV Channel to watch or live stream 2022-2023 Premier League in the US and Canada

Fulham have their first big challenge for their return to the English top-flight division. This game against Liverpool will be for Matchday 1 of the 2022-23 Premier League. Here it is all the information about this Premier League game including date, time and TV Channel to watch or stream live it. If you are in the US tune in to fuboTV (Free Trial) and fuboTV Canada for Canada.

Fulham make their official return to Premier League as the EFL Champions.The team managed by Marco Silva has the difficult task of keeping their spot at the English top-flight league. If that wasn't enough their debut will be against last season's runners-up.

Whereas Liverpool have another big challenge ahead of them. The team managed by Jurgue Klopp has to surpass what the Reds did last season. As they already clinched their first title of the season to Manchester City to be crowned as the Community Shield champions.

Fulham vs Liverpool: Date

Fulham and Liverpool will face-off on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 7:30 AM (ET) for Matchday 1 of the 2022-23 Premier League. This match will be held at Craven Cottage in London.

Fulham vs Liverpool: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 AM

CT: 6:30 AM

MT: 5:30 AM

PT: 4:30 AM

How to watch Fulham vs Liverpool in the US and Canada

Fulham will face Liverpool for Matchday 1 of the 2022-23 Premier League. This Premier League game will be available to watch or stream live on fuboTV (Free Trial) for the US. For Canada watch it on fuboTV Canada. Other options for the US are: SiriusXM FC and Peacock.