Luka Modric is not the favorite player among Real Madrid fans nowadays. The midfielder’s revelation of voting for Lionel Messi in The Best FIFA 2023 has left the Merengues furious with their own player.

FIFA has crowned Lionel Messi as the best player of 2023. Captains, coaches, media, and fans collectively bestowed this recognition, adding another individual award to the Argentine forward’s illustrious career.

One of the players who voted for Messi as the best player is Luka Modric, the captain of Croatia. However, Real Madrid fans are not very happy with his decision, severely judging him for supporting the former Barcelona forward.

Luka Modric receives high criticism for voting Messi in The Best 2023

Lionel Messi has secured yet another individual award. The captain of Argentina was honored as The Best of 2023, a recognition where players, fans, coaches, and media collectively choose the standout player throughout the entire year.

National team captains submit a list of three names each for the top coaches and players. FIFA employs this voting method to enhance fairness, allowing those deeply involved in soccer to choose the best representatives of the sport.

Luka Modric, Real Madrid’s midfielder, took on the responsibility of submitting Croatia’s vote as the captain of the national team. While players from the country contribute to the selection, the captain serves as the representative for FIFA.

Unfortunately for Modric, his compatriots voted for a former Barcelona player: Lionel Messi. The Argentine forward claimed the top spot on the list, followed by Rodri in second place and Marcelo Brozovic in third.

Even though Modric was not the only Croatian to vote, Real Madrid fans are furious with him. On social media, they slammed the midfielder for supporting Messi, and some even want him to leave the club because of it.

Federico Valverde, the captain of Uruguay, also faced severe judgment from Real Madrid fans as Lionel Messi topped his list too. It is evident that the Merengues haven’t forgotten Messi’s time at Barcelona and the intense rivalry with the Blaugranas.

Why did Lionel Messi win The Best 2023 when he was tied with Erling Haaland?

Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland both secured 48 points in The Best 2023. Captains and fans deemed the Argentine the best, while the Norwegian won the hearts of coaches and the media.

The tiebreaker to determine the winner relied on the number of five-point scores, awarded by men’s national team captains. Messi secured a total of 107, surpassing Haaland who had 64.