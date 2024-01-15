To say that Lionel Messi is one of the most accomplished athletes in soccer — or sports — history could be a huge understatement. Considered by some to be the GOAT, he’s been there and done that countless times in his career.

That’s why adding another trophy to his big cabinet isn’t something that makes him lose any sleep at this point in his career. With that in mind, it shouldn’t be much of a surprise to see that he won’t partake in today’s FIFA ‘The Best’ festivities.

According to Argentine reporter Ariel Senosiain, the Argentinean legend won’t travel to London to attend the ceremony as he’ll stay with Inter Miami to get ready for the preseason.

Will Haaland Win The Best?

Needless to say, that has prompted plenty of speculation around the soccer scene. Messi’s absence pretty much means that Manchester City star Erling Haaland, the odds-on favorite to win the award, will take the trophy home this time.

Messi has already won eight Ballon D’ors and has been named The Best twice in his career, and it’s normal to see runner-ups miss the ceremony, especially when it represents a scheduling conflict.

Inter Miami’s Preseason Sechedule

The Herons will have quite a busy and interesting schedule as they get ready for the upcoming campaign. On top of that, they’ll will do so with Luis Suarez now at the forefront of their offense.

Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino’s team will square off vs. El Salvador on January 19 before having 10 days off. They’ll later face Al Hilal on January 29 and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassar on February 1 for the Riyadh Season Cup.

Following their trip to Saudi Arabia, they’ll get back to action on February 4 to face Hong Kong, then and then Vissel Kobe in Tokyo on February 7. Last but not least, they’ll close the preseason at home against Messi’s hometown club Newell’s Old Boys on February 15.