Galatasaray vs Antalyaspor: How to Watch Live, TV Channels and Streaming Options in Your Country on February 26, 2024

Galatasaray and Antalyaspor are poised to face off in an exciting encounter on Matchday 27 of the 2023/2024 Turkish Super League. In this guide, you’ll find detailed information about the match, including how to watch it on television or via live stream in your location.

As Matchday 27 draws to a close, there’s a fixture that no fan of Turkish soccer will want to miss. Galatasaray, one of the frontrunners for this season’s championship, enters the fray as the leader of the tournament at the end of the previous Matchday.

Following Fenerbahce’s win over Kasimpasa, they have ascended to the top of the leaderboard. However, Galatasaray still has a game in hand, and a victory would see them reclaim their position at the summit. They face Antalyaspor, who are eagerly collecting points in hopes of securing a spot in the international cup qualification zones.

Galatasaray vs Antalyaspor: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 2:00 PM

Australia: 4:00 AM (February 27)

Brazil: 2:00 PM

Canada: 12:00 PM

France: 6:00 PM

Indonesia: 1:00 AM (February 27)

Israel: 7:00 PM

Jamaica: 12:00 PM

Mexico: 11:00 AM

Netherlands: 6:00 PM

New Zealand: 5:00 AM (February 27)

Norway: 6:00 PM

Philippines: 1:00 AM (February 27)

Portugal: 5:00 PM

United States: 12:00 PM (ET)

Galatasaray vs Antalyaspor: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Star+

Australia: beIN Sports Connect

Brazil: Star+

Canada: fuboTV Canada, beIN SPORTS in Spanish, Fanatiz Canada, beIN Sports Canada, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports 3

Indonesia: beIN Sports 3 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia

International: Bet365

Israel: Sports 2

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Mexico: Star+

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Philippines: beIN Sports 3 Premier League HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen Sport, TV4

USA: Fubo (free trial), beIN SPORTS in Spanish, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT