Galatasaray vs Manchester United: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League in your country

Galatasaray, the pride of Istanbul, boasts an impressive history, having won 22 Süper Lig titles and 18 Turkish Cups. The Lions are known for their passionate fan base and their fiery attacking style during the home games at the Rams Park in Istanbul. Manchester United, the Red Devils of England, are ready to win on the road and get three points to keep their hopes alive in Group A of the 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League.

Galatasaray will be hoping to capitalize on their home advantage and the fervent support of their passionate fans. They have won only one game during the group stage but it was on the road, they won against Manchester United at Old Trafford by 3-2 on October 3. They lost the most recent group stage game against Bayern Munich 1-2.

Manchester United will be looking to assert their dominance and control the tempo of the game, they need ball possession as much as possible. If they lose another game that will be the end of the dream to reach the Knockout Stage. They are struggling at the 4th spot of the Group A standings with 3 points, 11 goals allowed and record of one win and three losses.

Galatasaray vs Manchester United: Kick-Off Time

Galatasaray and Manchester United play for the 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, November 29 at Rams Park in Istanbul. Manchester United will be banking on the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, and Casemiro to provide creativity, goalscoring threat, and defensive stability. The game will feature a host of talented players from both sides.

Argentina: 2:45 PM

Australia: 4:45 AM November 30

Belgium: 6:45 PM

Brazil: 2:45 PM

Canada: 12:45 PM

Croatia: 6:45 PM

Denmark: 6:45 PM

Egypt: 7:45 PM

France: 6:45 PM

Germany: 6:45 PM

Ghana: 5:45 PM

India: 11:45 PM

Indonesia: 1:45 AM November 30

Iran: 9:45 PM

Ireland: 5:45 PM

Israel: 7:45 PM

Italy: 6:45 PM

Jamaica: 12:45 AM November 30

Kenya: 5:45 PM

Malaysia: 1:45 AM November 30

Mexico: 11:45 PM

Morocco: 6:45 PM

Netherlands: 6:45 PM

New Zealand: 6:45 AM November 30

Nigeria: 6:45 PM

Norway: 6:45 PM

Poland: 6:45 PM

Portugal: 5:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 8:45 PM

Serbia: 6:45 PM

Singapore: 1:45 AM November 30

South Africa: 7:45 PM

Spain: 6:45 PM

Sweden: 6:45 PM

Switzerland: 6:45 PM

UAE: 9:45 PM

UK: 5:45 PM

United States: 12:45 PM

Galatasaray vs Manchester United: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Fox Sports Argentina, Star+

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV

Belgium: Proximus Pickx, Pickx+ Sports 3

Brazil: TNT Go, Estádio TNT Sports, HBO Max, GUIGO, TNT Brasil

Canada: DAZN Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3+ HD

Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: beIN Sports 1, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN Germany, DAZN1

Ghana: Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD

India: JioTV, SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: Virgin Media Two, Virgin TV Go, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1, discovery+, LiveScore App

Israel: 5Sport

Italy: NOW TV, Sky Sport 253, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Uno, Mediaset Infinity

Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Kenya: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Malaysia: sooka, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports 3 Malaysia

Mexico: Cinemax, HBO Max

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports HD 2

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria

Norway: TV2 Sport Premium, TV 2 Play

Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 1, Polsat Box Go

Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal, DAZN Portugal

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena 1 Premium

Singapore: StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Connect Singapore, beIN Sports 3

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 3

Sweden: TV4 Fotball, TV4 Play

Switzerland: Blue Sport 1 Live, Blue Sport 3 Plus TV

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports HD 2

United Kingdom: TNT Sports 1, discovery+ App, discovery+

United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), Univision NOW, TUDN.com, TUDN USA, UniMás, ViX, TUDN App