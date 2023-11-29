Galatasaray, the pride of Istanbul, boasts an impressive history, having won 22 Süper Lig titles and 18 Turkish Cups. The Lions are known for their passionate fan base and their fiery attacking style during the home games at the Rams Park in Istanbul. Manchester United, the Red Devils of England, are ready to win on the road and get three points to keep their hopes alive in Group A of the 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League.
Galatasaray will be hoping to capitalize on their home advantage and the fervent support of their passionate fans. They have won only one game during the group stage but it was on the road, they won against Manchester United at Old Trafford by 3-2 on October 3. They lost the most recent group stage game against Bayern Munich 1-2.
Manchester United will be looking to assert their dominance and control the tempo of the game, they need ball possession as much as possible. If they lose another game that will be the end of the dream to reach the Knockout Stage. They are struggling at the 4th spot of the Group A standings with 3 points, 11 goals allowed and record of one win and three losses.
Galatasaray vs Manchester United: Kick-Off Time
Galatasaray and Manchester United play for the 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, November 29 at Rams Park in Istanbul. Manchester United will be banking on the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, and Casemiro to provide creativity, goalscoring threat, and defensive stability. The game will feature a host of talented players from both sides.
Argentina: 2:45 PM
Australia: 4:45 AM November 30
Belgium: 6:45 PM
Brazil: 2:45 PM
Canada: 12:45 PM
Croatia: 6:45 PM
Denmark: 6:45 PM
Egypt: 7:45 PM
France: 6:45 PM
Germany: 6:45 PM
Ghana: 5:45 PM
India: 11:45 PM
Indonesia: 1:45 AM November 30
Iran: 9:45 PM
Ireland: 5:45 PM
Israel: 7:45 PM
Italy: 6:45 PM
Jamaica: 12:45 AM November 30
Kenya: 5:45 PM
Malaysia: 1:45 AM November 30
Mexico: 11:45 PM
Morocco: 6:45 PM
Netherlands: 6:45 PM
New Zealand: 6:45 AM November 30
Nigeria: 6:45 PM
Norway: 6:45 PM
Poland: 6:45 PM
Portugal: 5:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 8:45 PM
Serbia: 6:45 PM
Singapore: 1:45 AM November 30
South Africa: 7:45 PM
Spain: 6:45 PM
Sweden: 6:45 PM
Switzerland: 6:45 PM
UAE: 9:45 PM
UK: 5:45 PM
United States: 12:45 PM
Galatasaray vs Manchester United: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Fox Sports Argentina, Star+
Australia: Stan Sport
Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV
Belgium: Proximus Pickx, Pickx+ Sports 3
Brazil: TNT Go, Estádio TNT Sports, HBO Max, GUIGO, TNT Brasil
Canada: DAZN Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3+ HD
Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: beIN Sports 1, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: DAZN Germany, DAZN1
Ghana: Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD
India: JioTV, SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: Virgin Media Two, Virgin TV Go, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1, discovery+, LiveScore App
Israel: 5Sport
Italy: NOW TV, Sky Sport 253, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Uno, Mediaset Infinity
Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co
Kenya: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Malaysia: sooka, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports 3 Malaysia
Mexico: Cinemax, HBO Max
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports HD 2
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria
Norway: TV2 Sport Premium, TV 2 Play
Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 1, Polsat Box Go
Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal, DAZN Portugal
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Arena 1 Premium
Singapore: StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Connect Singapore, beIN Sports 3
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 3
Sweden: TV4 Fotball, TV4 Play
Switzerland: Blue Sport 1 Live, Blue Sport 3 Plus TV
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports HD 2
United Kingdom: TNT Sports 1, discovery+ App, discovery+
United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), Univision NOW, TUDN.com, TUDN USA, UniMás, ViX, TUDN App