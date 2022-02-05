During the 1-0 loss to Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey, Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti told Eden Hazard to warm up, only to order him to go back on the bench. The embarrassing situation looked hilarious to fellow benchwarmer, Gareth Bale, as he was evidently caught laughing.

Real Madrid suffered an unexpected defeat by Athletic Club, effecting in direct elimination from the Copa del Rey Quarter-Finals thanks to an unfortunate goal in the dying minutes before the final whistle. France international Karim Benzema was absent from the match due to injury, but neither Luka Jovic, Gareth Bale, nor Eden Hazard set foot on the pitch, although some of them were expected to replace the striker.

With 15 minutes to go, after being urged by coach Carlo Ancelotti to ready himself along the touchline, it appeared as though Eden Hazard was set to be introduced. He did, however, have the misfortune of returning to the bench, as the Italian manager substituted Eduardo Camavinga for Toni Kroos, sending the Belgian back.

The 62-year-old had already substituted Isco for Vinicius, but neither the Spaniard nor Camavinga had any impact on the game. It was a certainly humiliating situation for Hazard, which elicited a giggle from Wales captain Gareth Bale, who sat close. In fact, El Chiringuito, a Spanish television station caught the awkward moment on video.

Will Gareth Bale get punished?

The whole episode caused the Spanish media to wonder whether the 32-year-old winger would receive a fine for his inadequate behavior. However, Carlo Ancelotti was noticeably irritated when a journalist asked him about it following the Bilbao defeat: "Why are Bale, Jovic, and Hazard being mentioned?

"How about talking about Daniel Carvajal or Daniel Ceballos? Are they also expected to be fined because they didn't play? I made my decision, but if you are being honest, you would mention Ceballos, who didn't play a single minute, and the other players who sat on the bench and didn't participate. Everyone is on the same level," said the Madrid coach.