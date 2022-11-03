Gavi, a promising young player for Barcelona, recently took home the 2022 Golden Boy award and the Kopa Trophy. The 18-year-old just signed a new deal with the club that included a €1 billion buyout clause. Here, find out his reported earnings per hour, day, week, month, and year with the Blaugrana.

Gavi is just 18, yet he has already been named the world's finest young player. as he was honored with both the Kopa Trophy and the Golden Boy award this year. With more than 60 games for Barcelona, he has made a significant impression at the senior level, and he is quickly becoming one of the most recognizable names in European soccer.

Barcelona recruited the central midfielder in 2015 and nurtured him through their renowned La Masia development academy. After signing his first professional contract in 2020, Gavi was immediately elevated to the under-19 squad, skipping the under-16 level. After seeing him play, Ronald Koeman was so pleased that he gave him the opportunity for his first-team debut in August 2021 against Getafe.

One of the most fascinating young players made history when he became the youngest player in the Spanish national team to make his senior team debut. He is effective in both the offensive and defensive halves because of his toughness and adaptability. Since joining the Blaugrana's starting lineup, the midfielder has been a dominant force in La Liga under Xavi Hernandez.

Gavi's contract with Barcelona

To ensure that Gavi remains at Barcelona, the club offered him a contract extension this September that runs until 2026 and has a release clause for €1 billion.

How much does Gavi make a week?

According to Capology, Gavi's current annual salary is close to €6.8 million gross / €3.2 million net. Taking this account, the player would earn about €566,000 per month or €130,000 a week. That would make it nearly €26,000 a day, or around €3,200 per hour, or €53 per minute.