Real Madrid, who lost the 2022-23 La Liga championship to Barcelona, have been active in the transfer market while the Catalan club has been rather quiet. The Whites’ first moves on the transfer market were the re-signing of Fran Garcia from Rayo Vallecano and Brahim Diaz from Milan.

Then, they also announced the star player Jude Bellingham‘s signing last week. After completing his €103 million transfer from Borussia Dortmund, the 19-year-old became the most expensive British player in history.

Signing for the ‘biggest club in the world’, he put on the No. 5 jersey made famous by club icon Zinedine Zidane and called it ‘the best day of his life’. He becomes part of an illustrious lineup featuring seasoned maestros Toni Kroos and Luka Modric, alongside emerging talents such as Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga, and Fede Valverde.

What did Gavi say about Real Madrid and Jude Bellingham?

Gavi, a talented midfielder for Barcelona, seems unfazed by the stacked Los Blancos team. Even though the Blaugrana’s financial predicament prevents them from competing with their major competitors in the market, the 18-year-old is still confident in his side’s ability to achieve success next season.

“Barca is not at its best economic moment right now, but many very strong youngsters have come out of the academy and we have a great team. Real Madrid can sign whoever they want, I absolutely don’t care. We have our own [players] and we will always go to death [to win]”, Gavi told Diario SPORT.

After failing to re-sign Lionel Messi as their first priority this summer, Barcelona is likely to be quite active in the transfer market. Xavi Hernandez’s team plans to attack from all angles in the next 2023-24 season, so they will be hoping for some progress of their own in the coming weeks.