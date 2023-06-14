Jude Bellingham's salary at Real Madrid: How much he makes per hour, day, week, month, and year

On the first day of the summer transfer window, Real Madrid made public their acquisition of Jude Bellingham. The 19-year-old has set a new record for the highest transfer fee paid for a British youngster.

The transfer has been finalized, according to a statement posted on Los Blancos’ official club website. Bellingham will be officially introduced as a member of the Real Madrid squad on Thursday.

The Birmingham native left for Germany in 2020. His stellar performance for Borussia Dortmund helped them finish second in the Bundesliga, as they fell just short of winning the championship on the last day of the 2022-23 season.

Jude Bellingham’s contract with Real Madrid

Jude Bellingham will cost Real Madrid a total of €103 million, without including any possible add-ons. If those extras are included, the total cost of the acquisition might reach up to €133.9 million. A six-year contract was agreed upon between the midfielder and the Spanish powerhouses, running until June 2029.

How much does Jude Bellingham make a week?

According to Fabrizio Romano, Jude Bellingham will make between €10 and €12 million a year throughout his time at Real Madrid. Taking this account, the player would earn about €1 million per month or €230,000 a week. That would make it nearly €46,000 a day, or around €5,769 per hour, or €95 per minute.