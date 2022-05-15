Gavi is one of the new soccer gems. He is the fourth youngest player in history to make his first-team debut in La Liga. Here we let you know about his profile: Age, height, agent, salary, market value, and position.

Gavi is one of the new soccer gems. "I'm a technical player, agile and with an eye for goal," is how the Spanish player defines himself. Gavi made his first-team debut for Barcelona on August 29, 2021, in a Barça-Getafe on Matchday 3 of La Liga Season. He came on the field in the 74th minute, replacing Martin Braithwaite.

On that day, he became the fourth youngest player in history to make his first-team debut in La Liga. He is only surpassed by Vicente Martínez, Ansu Fati and Bojan Krkic. "I am very happy. I am the happiest boy in the world. I have fulfilled a dream. A thousand things have been going through my head, and I was a little nervous while warming up, but I went out and gave it the maximum," Gavi said after his first game.

Gavi also made history in the Spanish National Team. On October 6, 2021, Gavi made his debut with the Spanish senior national team. It was a special debut, as he became the youngest rookie in the history of the Spanish national team. "I recognize that such a performance is not normal with his youth. What he does is totally abnormal," Spain coach Luis Enrique said of him.

How old is Gavi?

His full name is Pablo Martín Páez Gavira and he is 17 years old. He was born on August 5, 2004, in Los Palacios y Villafranca, Sevilla, Spain. Made his official debut in Barcelona's first team at the age of 17 years and 24 days.

How tall is Gavi?

In 2021, The Guardian selected him as one of the 60 best U-17 players in the world. His dominant foot is his right foot. Gavi´s height is 173 cm, and his weight is 70 kg.

Who is Gavi’s agent?

Ivan de la Peña is the agent who manages Gavi's career. Rather, who manages it is the agency Footalent, which he leads since 2013 together with the lawyer Ramón Sostres.

How much money does Gavi earn?

Gavi is paid 100,000 euros a year, with a high termination clause, but it is expected that in the renewal of his contract his salary will have a jump and will be similar to that of the great players of Barcelona. Gavi's new salary could be between 1.5 million euros and 2 million euros per year. However, Barcelona's new contract with the player has not yet been agreed upon.

Which is the market value of Gavi?

Gavi is under contract with Barcelona until June 2023. According to Transfermarkt, the Spanish player has a market value of 60,000,000 euros. He is among the 20 most valuable rookie players in Europe.

In which position does Gavi play?

Gavi's main position is that of the midfielder. He has the ability to perform on both sides, although he mainly chooses to play on his right side -his dominant foot-. He stands out for his association skills, showing himself to be a quick-minded and quick-footed player.

"He is playing at the highest level and making the difference. I predict a spectacular future for him, with technical and physical quality, he has everything to continue to succeed. Gavi is a competitive beast. Having Gavi on the team is a spectacle”, said Xavi Hernandez about the Spanish player.