Gerard Pique is an all-time great for Barcelona, having been a part of the team throughout their golden era. The former Spain international earned an unprecedented number of titles as a member of the great Camp Nou outfit during the 2010s, playing alongside icons such as Lionel Messi, Andre Iniesta, and Xavi.

Though he departed for Manchester United for a short time early in his career and quickly returned, the defender confirmed his departure from his childhood club in November 2022. The soccer community was taken aback by his unexpected retirement announcement. Everyone knew the Spaniard wouldn't play forever, but nobody thought he would call it quits in the midst of the season.

Emotions were running high as Gerard Pique, one of Barcelona's most adored players, made his final appearance in Blaugrana colors this past weekend. The 35-year-old played in his last game for the Blaugrana, a 2-0 win against Almeria on Matchday 13, and he was honored with a magnificent goodbye.

Gerard Pique titles by year

Pique has been an important part of Barcelona's defense for the last 14 years, during which time the squad has won more titles than any other in the club's history. It's astonishing that he's won 400 games and 30 trophies in almost 600 appearances for the Blaugrana, including La Liga titles and three UEFA Champions Leagues.

After more than a decade as a key member of Barca's defense, Pique has retired with 37 titles to his name, including two trebles during his time at Camp Nou. Pique won a total of 30 trophies with the Blaugrana and represented his country, Spain, in many international competitions.

During his 18 years as a professional, he won the 2010 World Cup with Spain, the 2012 European Championship, and a slew of individual honors. In addition to winning accolades with the Spanish national team, he has also won four trophies while playing for Manchester United.

Number Year/Season Team Trophy
1. 2006 Spain UEFA European Under-19 Championship
2. 2006 Manchester United Carabao Cup
3. 2007 Manchester United Football League Super Cup/FA Community Shield
4. 2007-08 Manchester United Premier League
5. 2007-08 Manchester United UEFA Champions League
6. 2008-09 Barcelona La Liga
7. 2008-09 Barcelona Copa del Rey
8. 2008-09 Barcelona UEFA Champions League
9. 2009 Barcelona Supercopa de España
10. 2009 Barcelona UEFA Super Cup
11. 2009 Barcelona FIFA Club World Cup
12. 2009-10 Barcelona La Liga
13. 2010 Barcelona Supercopa de España
14. 2010 Spain FIFA World Cup
15. 2010-11 Barcelona La Liga
16. 2011 Barcelona UEFA Champions League
17. 2011 Barcelona Supercopa de España
18. 2011 Barcelona UEFA Super Cup
19. 2011 Barcelona FIFA Club World Cup
20. 2011-12 Barcelona Copa del Rey
21. 2012 Spain UEFA European Championship:
22. 2012-13 Barcelona La Liga
23. 2013 Barcelona Supercopa de España
24. 2014-15 Barcelona La Liga
25. 2014-15 Barcelona Copa del Rey
26. 2014-15 Barcelona UEFA Champions League
27. 2015-16 Barcelona La Liga
28. 2015-16 Barcelona Copa del Rey
29. 2015 Barcelona Supercopa de España
30. 2015 Barcelona FIFA Club World Cup
31. 2016-17 Barcelona Copa del Rey
32. 2016 Barcelona Supercopa de España
33. 2017-19 Barcelona La Liga
34. 2017-18 Barcelona Copa del Rey
35. 2018-19 Barcelona La Liga
36. 2018 Barcelona Supercopa de España
37. 2020-21 Barcelona Copa del Rey

 