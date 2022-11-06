Gerard Pique's retirement announcement shocked the soccer community, as he took part in his last game which resulted in a victory against Almeria. Here find out how many titles the Spanish defender won in his professional career over the course of 18 years.

How many titles does Gerard Pique have? Complete list by year of trophies won by the Spanish defender

Gerard Pique is an all-time great for Barcelona, having been a part of the team throughout their golden era. The former Spain international earned an unprecedented number of titles as a member of the great Camp Nou outfit during the 2010s, playing alongside icons such as Lionel Messi, Andre Iniesta, and Xavi.

Though he departed for Manchester United for a short time early in his career and quickly returned, the defender confirmed his departure from his childhood club in November 2022. The soccer community was taken aback by his unexpected retirement announcement. Everyone knew the Spaniard wouldn't play forever, but nobody thought he would call it quits in the midst of the season.

Emotions were running high as Gerard Pique, one of Barcelona's most adored players, made his final appearance in Blaugrana colors this past weekend. The 35-year-old played in his last game for the Blaugrana, a 2-0 win against Almeria on Matchday 13, and he was honored with a magnificent goodbye.

Gerard Pique titles by year

Pique has been an important part of Barcelona's defense for the last 14 years, during which time the squad has won more titles than any other in the club's history. It's astonishing that he's won 400 games and 30 trophies in almost 600 appearances for the Blaugrana, including La Liga titles and three UEFA Champions Leagues.

After more than a decade as a key member of Barca's defense, Pique has retired with 37 titles to his name, including two trebles during his time at Camp Nou. Pique won a total of 30 trophies with the Blaugrana and represented his country, Spain, in many international competitions.

During his 18 years as a professional, he won the 2010 World Cup with Spain, the 2012 European Championship, and a slew of individual honors. In addition to winning accolades with the Spanish national team, he has also won four trophies while playing for Manchester United.