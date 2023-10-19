Having a point of view can be costly, and for Bayern Munich full back Noussair Mazraoui, it could mean the termination of his contract with the German giants. Mazraoui posted a picture on Instagram in support of Palestine in the Israeli- Palestinian conflict.



The post was followed by a text “Together we stand strong 🇲🇦❤️ #allahierahmna #allahisahal” which Mazraoui wrote. The picture of the post also shows that the Moroccan people are also in support of the Palestinian people, “We share your pain, and stand by you” was on the English version of the image.



Bayern Munich responded to their player’s message with statement, “FC Bayern immediately contacted Noussair Mazroui following his Instagram posts on Sunday… The player is currently in Africa with the Morocco national team. After his return, a detailed personal conversation with the club’s management in Munich is planned. Regardless of that, everyone, including every employee and every player, knows what values FC Bayern stands for. We expressed this publicly and unequivocally in a post immediately after the terrorist attack on Israel.”



German government officials against Noussair Mazraoui



According to Diario Ole, a delegate of the German government has demanded that Bayern Munich terminate the contract of Noussair Mazraoui which runs until June of 2026.



That same delegate has requested that the former Ajax player be expelled from Germany, which seems highly unlikely. Upon returning to training with his club Noussair Mazraoui has been training by himself as the German club will review what to do with their full back who arrived last season.



Mazraoui’s message of support comes after Hamas launched a major attack on Israel on October 7. Israel retaliated immediately and has informed citizens living in the Gaza Strip to evacuate the area as offensive measures are taken.



In total Noussair Mazraoui has only played 35 games for Bayern Munich scoring 1 goal and winning two titles with the German giants.