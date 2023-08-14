The German Bundesliga has always been a great home to USMNT and American soccer players. From Eric Wynalda, Claudio Reyna, to Christian Pulisic, Americans have flourished in the Bundesliga.

This season a grand total of 11, most likely 10, Americans will be playing significant minutes for their teams in Germany. Bayern Munich are once again the favorite to win the title as Borussia Dortmund look to come back stronger after falling apart in the last week of the season, despite Gio Reyna’s best efforts.

Here is a list of the USMNT players getting ready for a long and competitive season in the Bundesliga.

Americans in Bundesliga

The biggest name is Borussia Dortmund creative midfielder Gio Reyna, Reyna enters his fifth season with the yellow and black and is hoping that he can fight off injuries and finally have a breakout season.

Brenden Aaronson and Jordan Pefok will look to revive their careers at Union Berlin, Aaronson had a miserable season at Leeds United and Pefok went cold after starting out strong at Union Berlin last season.

Joe Scally will hope to continue his rise with Borussia Mönchengladbach, Kevin Paredes will continue to grow at VfL Wolfsburg, while teammate Ulysses Llanez will also fight for first team minutes after a good stint at St. Pölten in Austria.



Former USMNT defender Timothy Chandler and Paxten Aaronson will be with Eintracht Frankfurt, while John Brooks will continue to play defender for 1899 Hoffenheim in hopes of returning to the national team.

The future of Caden Clark at RB Leipzig is up in the air while Lennard Maloney, a dual national who plays for 1. FC Heidenheim will be a nice curve ball. Maloney is 23 and plays center back and helped Heidenheim win promotion to the Bundesliga last season.