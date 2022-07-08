As the days pass it would seem that the marriage between Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United is at an end. The former Real Madrid and Juventus superstar wants a new challenge, one that includes real title aspirations.

Manchester United continue to be in rebuild mode and manager Erik ten Hag will look to balance his squad after various disappointing campaigns. For Ronaldo, a ‘rebuild year’ is not an option for the 37-year-old who wants to have a chance at league titles and Champions League.

Now Gianluca Di Marzio when speaking to wettfreunde laid out what he knows about CR7’s future and that Chelsea may be the only viable option for the Portuguese superstar.

Cristiano Ronaldo transfer rumors

According to Di Marzio when it comes to the Chelsea rumors, “(Cristiano Ronaldo) really wants to play in the Champions League. His aim is to continue with his Champions League records. His agent is trying to find the best solution for him for next season. That's why he's talking to some clubs."

"Chelsea are entering a new era and even if it's 'just' an image deal for the new owner and chairman, this could be a topic for the whole world to talk about. He could play in the Champions League with new 'emotions and ambitions'. If he wants to play in the Premier League and Champions League, Chelsea is the only club at the moment. I don't think there are other big solutions for him right now."

When discussing other possibilities for Ronaldo many of the other known rumors seem off the table, "PSG won't sign him as they have Messi, Neymar and Mbappe." or "Italy is impossible for him."

When it comes to the Barcelona rumors Di Marzio mentioned, "I don't think Cristiano could go to Barcelona. He's a (Real) Madrid player at heart. So, I don't think he could join them. Barcelona wants Lewandowski and they will try to sign him until the end."

When it comes to a move to MLS it’s more of a “future” endeavor for Ronaldo, "If Cristiano Ronaldo wants a different kind of experience, a move to MLS is also an option. I know they want Cristiano in MLS. If not this year, then probably next year. But I think he will definitely go to MLS before the end of his career."