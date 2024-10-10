Gibraltar vs San Marino: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League

Gibraltar will face San Marino in League D's Matchday 3 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League group stage. Catch all the live action online, with streaming options available in your country.

Gibraltar and San Marino will face each other for the in League D’s Matchday 3 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League group stage. Fans can tune in to watch the action live on TV or through a live stream, depending on the broadcast options available in your country.

[Watch Gibraltar vs San Marino for free in the USA on Fubo]

San Marino ended a 20-year drought with a historic win, marking their first official victory and breaking the record for the longest winless streak in international soccer. The long-awaited triumph gave La Serenissima their first 3 points, and now the team is aiming for even more.

Their sights are set on achieving something unprecedented: back-to-back wins. Next up for San Marino is a clash against group leaders Gibraltar, who are coming off a 2-2 draw with Liechtenstein. Gibraltar will be eager to secure their first victory of the campaign and take the group leadership.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Gibraltar vs San Marino: Kick-Off Time in Your country

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 4:45 AM (October 11)

Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (October 11)

Canada: 2:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Gibraltar: 8:45 PM

India: 12:15 AM (October 11)

Indonesia: 2:45 AM (October 11)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (October 11)

Mexico: 12:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

San Marino: 8:45 PM

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

UAE: 10:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Ethan Britto of Gibraltar – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Gibraltar vs San Marino: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: tapmad, Sony LIV

Canada: DAZN Canada

Germany: DAZN Germany

Gibraltar: GBC

India: JioTV, Sony LIV

International: UEFA.tv

Mexico: Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport OTT 1

Portugal: Match Player

South Africa: SuperSport OTT 1

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Xtra

USA: Fubo (free trial), ViX