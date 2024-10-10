Gibraltar vs San Marino: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League

Gibraltar and San Marino will face each other for the in League D’s Matchday 3 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League group stage. Fans can tune in to watch the action live on TV or through a live stream, depending on the broadcast options available in your country.
[Watch Gibraltar vs San Marino for free in the USA on Fubo]
San Marino ended a 20-year drought with a historic win, marking their first official victory and breaking the record for the longest winless streak in international soccer. The long-awaited triumph gave La Serenissima their first 3 points, and now the team is aiming for even more.
Their sights are set on achieving something unprecedented: back-to-back wins. Next up for San Marino is a clash against group leaders Gibraltar, who are coming off a 2-2 draw with Liechtenstein. Gibraltar will be eager to secure their first victory of the campaign and take the group leadership.
Gibraltar vs San Marino: Kick-Off Time in Your country
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Australia: 4:45 AM (October 11)
Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (October 11)
Canada: 2:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Gibraltar: 8:45 PM
India: 12:15 AM (October 11)
Indonesia: 2:45 AM (October 11)
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Malaysia: 2:45 AM (October 11)
Mexico: 12:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
San Marino: 8:45 PM
South Africa: 8:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
UAE: 10:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
Ethan Britto of Gibraltar – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire
Gibraltar vs San Marino: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your country
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: Disney+ Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: tapmad, Sony LIV
Canada: DAZN Canada
Germany: DAZN Germany
Gibraltar: GBC
India: JioTV, Sony LIV
International: UEFA.tv
Mexico: Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport OTT 1
Portugal: Match Player
South Africa: SuperSport OTT 1
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Xtra
USA: Fubo (free trial), ViX