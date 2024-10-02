Girona vs Feyenoord: Where to watch and live stream 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Girona face Feyenoord in the league stage Matchday 2 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League. Here’s everything you need to know about the match, including schedules, kickoff times, and where to stream it live in your country.

[Watch Girona vs Feyenoord live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

It’s a pivotal clash between two teams looking to rebound after tough starts to their Champions League campaigns. Girona put up a solid fight against a formidable Paris Saint-Germain side, only to suffer a narrow 1-0 defeat, thanks to an unfortunate own goal. Despite their strong showing, the Spanish club knows they can’t afford another slip-up.

Feyenoord, on the other hand, endured a far worse opening, falling 4-0 to Bayer Leverkusen. With both sides facing a grueling six-match stretch ahead, a win here is crucial to keeping their hopes alive in the tournament.

Girona vs Feyenoord: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 1:45 PMAustralia: 2:45 AM (October 3)Bangladesh: 10:45 PMCanada: 12:45 PMFrance: 6:45 PMGermany: 6:45 PMIndia: 10:15 PMIndonesia: 12:45 AM (October 3)Ireland: 5:45 PMItaly: 6:45 PMMalaysia: 12:45 AM (October 3)Mexico: 10:45 AMNetherlands: 6:45 PMNigeria: 5:45 PMPortugal: 5:45 PMSouth Africa: 6:45 PMSpain: 6:45 PMUAE: 8:45 PMUK: 5:45 PMUnited States: 12:45 PM (ET)

Donny Van De Beek of Girona – IMAGO / NurPhoto

Girona vs Feyenoord: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN2 ArgentinaAustralia: Stan SportBangladesh: tapmad, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 5, SONY TEN 5 HDCanada: DAZN CanadaFrance: myCANAL, tabii, Canal+ Live 3Germany: DAZN Germany, tabiiIndia: JioTV, tabii, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 5, SONY TEN 5 HDIndonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, Vidio, tabii, beIN Sports 3 IndonesiaIreland: discovery+, discovery+ App, tabii, TNT Sports 10Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, tabii, Sky Sport 253, Sky Sport CalcioMalaysia: sooka, tabii, beIN Sports 3 MalaysiaMexico: Hot TV, tabiiNetherlands: tabii, Ziggo SportNigeria: DStv Now SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria SuperSport MaXimo 1Portugal: DAZN Portugal, tabii, DAZN Eleven 1 PortugalSouth Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1Spain: Movistar+, tabii, Movistar Champions LeagueUnited Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports EnglishUK: discovery+, discovery+ App, tabii, TNT Sports 10USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, TUDN, Univision, ViX, UniMás