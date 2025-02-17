Caitlin Clark’s Fever continue roster moves, sign former Angel Reese teammate

The Indiana Fever confirmed their latest signing on Monday of free agent forward Brianna Turner, a two-time WNBA all-defensive selection. Turner, who comes from a season with Angel Reese in the Chicago Sky, joins a roster that boasts five All-Star and the WNBA’s last two Rookie of the Year, guard Caitlin Clark and forward Aliyah Boston.

“I am ecstatic to join the Fever organization and compete for a championship,” Turner said in a statement released by the team. “I was drawn to the team’s commitment to investing in women and providing the best professional atmosphere for success. The front office and coaching staff have assembled a dynamic roster that I’m looking forward to learning from and growing with throughout the season.”

Six-year WNBA veteran Turner is the latest addition to a roster that has also brought in experienced champions. The team recently signed Natasha Howard, a three-time WNBA champion and two-time All-Star, along with DeWanna Bonner, a two-time champion and six-time All-Star.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While Turner has yet to win a title, she has plenty of playoff experience. She was the No. 11 overall pick in 2019, and played five seasons with the Mercury Phoenix, reaching the postseason in four of those, including Finals run in 2021, where they lost to the Sky.

Brianna Turner joins the Indiana Fever (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Her most productive season came in 2021, in which she started all 32 regular-season games, and she averaged 7.8 points and 9.4 rebounds. However, in 2024 with the Sky, she had a diminished role, especially as rookies Kamilla Cardoso and Reese had the most minutes in the frontcourt. She only started two games, which came because of injuries to Cardoso and Reese. In total, she appeared in 27 games, averaging 1.2 points and 2.0 rebounds per game.

Advertisement

see also Aces star A’Ja Wilson shares heartfelt reaction to Kelsey Plum’s move to the Sparks

Fever add depth to their frontcourt, continuing their offseason overhaul

Turner’s move to Indiana reunites her with former Mercury teammates Sophie Cunningham and Bonner. She adds valuable depth to the Fever’s frontcourt, likely coming off the bench behind starters Boston and Howard.

Advertisement

Her signing aligns with Indiana’s offseason strategy of bringing in experienced veterans with playoff backgrounds. The Fever have emphasized building a roster capable of competing at a higher level after snapping a seven-year postseason drought last year thanks mostly to Clark, Kelsey Mitchell and Boston’s efforts.

Clark has been one of the most vocal players in supporting the Fever’s new signings. “Just adding players who’ve been in this league, they know what it takes to win, they know what it takes to get to the Finals, they know what it takes to win championships. I think that’s exactly what we needed in our locker room. It’s just exciting, but also, they are not only really great basketball players, they are great leaders and really great people,” Clark told journalists during Bonner’s introduction, after acknowledging that the team lacked postseason experience last year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Lynx star Napheesa Collier praises Caitlin Clark’s rookie class: ‘The talent level is unreal’

Indiana’s playoff return ended in a first-round sweep against the Connecticut Sun, who were coached by current Fever head coach Stephanie White. They open their season on May 17 at home against Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky.