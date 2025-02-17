Inter Miami coach breaks silence on rumors of Lionel Messi’s availability vs Sporting Kansas City

Inter Miami’s preseason has officially ended, leaving a positive impression. Lionel Messi’s team finished undefeated in all preseason games. Besides, Javier Mascherano gave opportunities to a wide variety of young players. This suggests he is building a versatile team with better bench depth. Before their first official game, rumors spread that Lionel Messi might miss the match against Sporting Kansas City. Following the speculation, Mascherano addressed this possibility.

“Messi is 100% available. I can assure that he will play,” stated Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano. After this, Javier Mascherano dismissed the possibility of Lionel Messi missing the game against Sporting Kansas City.

The speculation arose due to extreme weather conditions. Temperatures are expected to be 5°F, with winds making it feel like -12°F. This harsh weather will be challenging not only for the players but also for the fans.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Following this, journalist Franco Panizo reported that Inter Miami were looking into the possibility of postponing the game or moving it to a different location due to weather conditions. Javier Mascherano spoke about this possibility: “We know the clubs are in talks (about a possible postponement). We are waiting to see if there are any updates. As of right now, the game is scheduled for Tuesday.”

Javier Mascherano greets Lionel Messi after a club friendly match between Universitario and Inter Miami.

Advertisement

Inter Miami game will be postponed

As Javier Mascherano announced, both clubs discussed postponing the game due to extreme weather conditions. Inter Miami later confirmed the decision on social media. The club announced that CONCACAF had officially postponed the match.

Advertisement

see also Lionel Messi’s coach Mascherano reveals plan to maximize Argentine star’s production at Inter Miami

“Concacaf has announced today that the first leg match in the series between Inter Miami CF and Sporting Kansas City in Round One of the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup has been rescheduled due to adverse weather conditions expected to impact the Kansas City…The match at Children’s Mercy Park, originally scheduled for February 18, will now take place on Wednesday, February 19, with kickoff scheduled for 8 p.m. ET,” published Inter Miami on their website.

Advertisement

Luis Suarez reveals how Lionel Messi handles playing in cold weather

When Lionel Messi signed for Paris Saint-Germain, Luis Suarez was asked about his adaptation to Paris. After this, Suarez mentioned that Messi was adjusting to the climate. He added that Messi does not have the best relationship with cold weather:“He (Messi) told me that he suffers a lot playing in the cold and snow. You have to get used to what the cold is like over there for sure,” stated Luis Suarez on TNT Sports on 2021.

When Lionel Messi played for FC Barcelona, he rarely faced extremely cold weather. The city’s climate is praised by tourists and athletes. However, during his time at Paris Saint-Germain, he had to play in harsh conditions several times. He was not exactly comfortable in those situations. Now, we will see if Messi can shine despite the challenging weather conditions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Inter Miami is determined to be a top contender in MLS this season

Javier Mascherano faces a major challenge this season: making Inter Miami a serious contender for the MLS title. After signing Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, and Luis Suarez, the club aims to win its first league championship.

To strengthen the squad, Mascherano secured key signings like Tadeo Allende and young players to improve squad depth. Fans are excited after a promising preseason and hope to see the club’s first title with Messi leading the team.