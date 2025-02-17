Matthew Tkachuk is the driving force behind the Florida Panthers. With his explosive style and ability to make a difference in the most crucial moments, he has carved out a place for himself among hockey’s elite.

But beyond his athletic achievements, the question many are asking is: how much money has this ice phenom really accumulated? Well, the young talent has earned substantial salaries, thanks to his remarkable skills.

Not only has he won the hearts of fans, but he has also amassed a fortune that reflects both his success on the rink and his savvy off of it, from multimillion-dollar contracts to a lavish lifestyle.

What is Matthew Tkachuck’s net worth?

Matthew Tkachuk, the dynamic forward for the Florida Panthers, has a net worth of around $60 million, as Sportskeeda reported. This impressive figure reflects his successful NHL career, where he has been a standout player since his debut.

Matthew Tkachuk #19 of the Florida Panthers warms up prior to Game Four of the 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Final against the Vegas Golden Knights at FLA Live Arena on June 10, 2023. (Source: Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The star player comes from a hockey family; his father, Keith Tkachuk, is a former NHL star. Matthew was selected sixth overall in the 2016 NHL Draft by the Calgary Flames, and he has been captivating fans ever since.

Over the years, he has earned substantial salaries, including an eight-year, $76 million contract with the Panthers signed in 2022. In addition to his earnings on the ice, he has been boosted by endorsement deals and investments.

Matthew Tkachuck’s contract and salary with the Panthers

In July 2022, Matthew Tkachuk was traded to the Florida Panthers from the Calgary Flames. As part of this move, he signed an eight-year, $76 million contract extension, securing his place on the team until the 2029-2030 season.

This contract includes a $68 million signing bonus and an average annual salary of $9.5 million. In the 2024-2025 season, he will receive a base salary of $1 million, according to sources like Spotrac.

Matthew Tkachuk #19 of the Florida Panthers lifts the Stanley Cup after Florida’s 2-1 victory against the Edmonton Oilers in Game Seven of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final. (Source: Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

This amount is supplemented by a $10.25 million signing bonus, resulting in a salary cap hit of $9.5 million for that season. Without a doubt, it’s a very lucrative deal, and when combined with other ventures, his fortune continues to grow.

Additionally, his contract includes a no-movement clause from the 2023-2024 season through 2028-2029, giving him control over potential trades during that period. It seems the young star is a key piece for the team’s future.

Matthew Tkachuck’s career earnings over the years

Since his NHL debut, Matthew Tkachuk has seen his earnings grow exponentially, reflecting his rising career and impact on the game. His first contract, signed with the Calgary Flames in 2016, was an entry-level deal.

It was typical for rookies, with amounts set according to league regulations. However, he quickly proved his worth, securing a three-year, $21 million contract in 2019, marking a significant jump in his earnings.

To date, his accumulated earnings exceed $55 million, and with his current contract, his fortune will continue to rise. Beyond the ice, his income is also boosted by endorsements and other ventures.

