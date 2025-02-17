Real Madrid made a bold move by signing Kylian Mbappe as a free agent. The French star arrived after winning a World Cup with France. He was already considered one of the best players in the world. Although his start to the season was challenging, Mbappe has now fully adapted. He even set an impressive record, surpassing both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in a historic achievement.

According to Transfermarkt, Kylian Mbappe has recorded 516 goal contributions as a professional at just 26 years old. With this achievement, Diario Marca reports that he has surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as the youngest player to exceed 500 goal contributions. Despite a challenging start at Real Madrid, Mbappe has become the club’s top scorer in LaLiga.

Real Madrid’s pressure is not for everyone. Kylian Mbappe admitted that playing for the club comes with intense expectations. Despite this, he stated that the pressure helps him enjoy his game even more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It’s easy to say that you have the dream of playing for Real Madrid, but in the end there are players who don’t enjoy the pressure. I enjoy the whole game, I feel the pressure and I like that because I need it to do well, to play well, to make a sacrifice for the team, for me, in training, every day,” stated Mbappe on Prime Video documentary ‘Real Madrid, cómo no te voy a querer’.

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid reacts during the LaLiga match between Real Madrid CF and Atletico de Madrid

Advertisement

Mbappe is already proving that he has a mentality as strong as Cristiano Ronaldo. Criticism and pressure only seem to fuel him. The young Frenchman uses them as motivation to improve every day. He continues to prove that he can be one of the best players in the world. At the same time, Kylian remains one of the most versatile players in Real Madrid’s squad.

Advertisement

see also Thierry Henry makes one thing clear about the debate between Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe

How many goal contributions have Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi made?

Although Kylian Mbappe has an impressive number of goal contributions, he still trails Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo by a wide margin. Cristiano Ronaldo has 1205 goal contributions as a professional, ranking among the highest in soccer history. However, Lionel Messi holds the top spot. The Argentine star leads with 1267 goal contributions, according to Transfermarkt.

Advertisement

Kylian Mbappe is still young and has plenty of room to improve. He aims to surpass these two soccer legends statistically. With 516 goal contributions, he has already reached an impressive number. However, his total could grow significantly in the coming years. Mbappe still has a long career ahead and many opportunities to break more records.

Does Kylian Mbappe really have a new role at Real Madrid?

Kylian Mbappe broke onto the elite stage as a powerful, goal-scoring right winger. However, after joining PSG, he reinvented himself as a dynamic left winger. In that role, he made history, recording 256 goals and 106 assists in 308 games.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Following his move to Real Madrid, Mbappe had to adapt once again. With Vinicius Jr firmly established on the left wing, the French star transitioned into a false nine or even a center-forward role.

At first, Mbappe struggled to find his rhythm in this new position. He even looked unnoticeable in some matches. However, he now seems more comfortable leading the attack. From his new role, he has scored 17 goals for Real Madrid in LaLiga.

Advertisement

Although many would like to see him play more as a left winger, that remains unlikely. As long as Vinicius Jr is on the pitch, Mbappe will have to continue adapting to his central role.