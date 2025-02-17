Brady Tkachuk, the charismatic captain of the Ottawa Senators, has made an indelible mark on the NHL with his aggressive playing style and unwavering leadership. Since his debut in 2018, he has been a key player for the team.

He has accumulated impressive statistics, earning the respect of teammates and rivals alike. But that’s not the only thing he’s garnered; he’s also made headlines with his multimillion-dollar contracts and growing fortune.

Throughout his career, he has maintained an average of 31 goals and 67 points per season, standing out for his physical play and leadership. Therefore, it was no surprise that his earnings have increased significantly in recent times.

What is Brady Tkachuck’s net worth?

Brady Tkachuk has amassed a considerable fortune thanks to his successful hockey career and strategic financial decisions. According to Sportskeeda, his net worth as of 2023 was $10 million, and it is estimated to have increased.

Brady Tkachuk #7 of the Ottawa Senators looks on during the third period the game against the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena on April 04, 2023. (Source: Jaylynn Nash/Getty Images)

Beyond his earnings on the ice, he has increased his fortune through endorsement deals, including a prominent partnership with Budweiser. While the specific details have not been made public, it reflects his appeal and presence.

He began his professional career with the Ottawa Senators in 2018, after being selected fourth overall in the NHL draft. From the moment he arrived, he quickly stood out as a key player on the team, showcasing great skills.

His playing style has made him one of the most complete and valuable players in the league. In 2021, he signed a seven-year contract worth $57.5 million, securing his future with the team and solidifying his position.

Throughout his career, he has been selected for several awards and recognitions, including the Ottawa Senators’ Most Valuable Player award and his appointment as team captain in 2018, a role he has taken on with great responsibility.

Brady Tkachuk #7 of the Ottawa Senators looks on during the warmups prior to the start of the game against the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena on April 04, 2023. (Source: Jaylynn Nash/Getty Images)

What is Brady Tkachuck’s salary?

Brady Tkachuk signed a lucrative seven-year contract extension with the Senators, valued at $57.5 million. This deal, which averages approximately $8.2 million annually, underscores his crucial role within the team and the league.

However, for the 2024-2025 season, he will receive a base salary of $10.5 million, with a salary cap hit of $8.2 million, according to Spotrac. This elevates his status as one of the key figures in the franchise.