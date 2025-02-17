Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence makes important injury update ahead of 2025 NFL season

The Jacksonville Jaguars are looking to improve on the image left by last season, and for that, they need to have their roster in top physical condition. Trevor Lawrence, the franchise player of the team, had to deal with several injuries last year, with his shoulder injury being the most significant. Regarding this situation, it was the QB himself who spoke out.

In a recent interview with Kay Adams on her “Up & Adams” show, the former Clemson player gave Jaguars fans hope with a potential return sooner than expected, as he no longer needs to continue using the sling.

“It’s going well, I got the sling off three weeks ago,” the talented quarterback stated.

Many are focusing on whether Trevor Lawrence can have a healthy season, as his injuries have often worked against him. While his absence wasn’t the only reason the Jaguars had a rough campaign, it’s understood that had he been healthy, the results might have been different.

What injury did Lawrence suffer?

The talented quarterback on Jacksonville‘s roster was one of the most significant losses last season. Starting in Week 9, when the team was still under Doug Pederson’s leadership, the Jaguars were defeated by the Philadelphia Eagles, and from that point on, Trevor Lawrence began to experience shoulder pain.

In mid-December, Lawrence underwent surgery to repair the damage, which forced the former Clemson player to remain sidelined for the remainder of the competition.

In addition to this, while dealing with his shoulder injury, Lawrence suffered a severe concussion in the game against the Houston Texans, which forced him to postpone his surgery.

Texans vs Jaguars DEC 01 December 1, 2024: Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) is carted off after an injury in the second quarter during a game against the Houston Texans in Jacksonville, FL.

Udinski shows excitement about working with Lawrence

The Jacksonville Jaguars will have a new offensive coordinator this season, who has already shown immense enthusiasm about working with his new team. Regarding this experience, Grant Udinski made a strong statement on Trevor Lawrence ahead of the 2025 NFL season.

“I’m beyond fired up to work with Trevor,” Udinski said in his conference. “Like I said about Liam — probably the same thing with Trevor — I don’t have enough words to explain how excited I am for the opportunity to work with him. The relationship side of it is something that takes time, not just me getting to know him but him getting to know me. This is a collaborative process. There are no dictatorships or anything like that in this business or on our team.”