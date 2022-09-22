Godoy Cruz will host Boca Juniors at the Feliciano Gambarte Stadium in Mendoza. Find out here how to watch this Argentine League game in your country.

Boca Juniors will visit Godoy Cruz for Matchday 18 of the 2022 Argentine League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it or live stream this game in your country. If you are in the US, be sure to tune in to Paramount+ (Free Trial) to live stream this Argentine game.

Boca Juniors stopped their five-game winning streak in their last matchday. In that game, In fact, the Xeneizes tied 0-0 to Huracan in that game. However, their unbeaten streak continues with 11 consecutive games without a loss. A huge improvement with Hugo Ibarra as their coach.

On the other side, the hosts Godoy Cruz need a win to keep fighting in order to avoid relegation. In fact, Godoy Cruz know how to handle Boca Juniors, they were able to picked up one point from their visit to the Bombonera Stadium. And, with a nice unbeaten streak of 5 games at home, the team managed by Sergio Gomez could stop that streak.

Godoy Cruz vs Boca Juniors: Kick-Off Time

Barbados: 6:00 PM

Brazil: 7:00 PM

Canada: 6:00 PM (EDT)

Germany: 12:00 AM (Saturday)

Italy: 12:00 AM (Saturday)

Jamaica: 5:00 PM

Mexico: 5:00 PM

Portugal: 11:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 6:00 PM

United States: 6:00 PM (ET)

Godoy Cruz vs Boca Juniors: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Barbados: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, ESPN3, Star+, GUIGO

Canada: Fanatiz Canada

Germany: sportdigital

Italy: SportItalia

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Mexico: ViX, Fanatiz Mexico

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV3

Trinidad and Tobago: ESPNPlay Caribbean

United States: Paramount+ (Free Trial), TyC Sports Internacional, VIX+