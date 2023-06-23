The wait is over. For nearly a month, the soccer community will be in for a treat with the 2023 Gold Cup, the 17th edition of the Concacaf tournament, which will take place between June 24 and July 16.

This year, 16 teams will battle it out for the regional glory. The United States Men’s National Team aims to make it back-to-back titles, but Mexico will be looking to dethrone them after a painful loss in 2021.

The Gold Cup format consists on a group stage of four zones, with the top two teams advancing to the knockout stages. The one who emerges victorious at the SoFi Stadium on July 16 will get their hands on the coveted trophy.

2023 Gold Cup trophy details

The Gold Cup is made of gold-plated metal and it is 26 inches high, while it weighs 20 pounds. The trophy has a tiered base featuring the engravings of all past champions since the first edition in 1991.

The words “Gold Cup” and “Copa Oro” are also engraved multiple times around the outer rim of the trophy. There’s also an inscription inside the trophy: “Forty Countries. One Confederation. One Goal.”

Mexico are the most successful team in Concacaf Gold Cup history, with eight titles to their name. The USMNT is second, having lifted the coveted trophy on seven occasions.