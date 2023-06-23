Gold Cup 2023 prize money: How much does the champions get?

Between June 24 and July 16, 2023, the 17th edition of the Gold Cup will be played. This year, there are 16 teams competing for the regional championship.

Seven-time defending champions and favorites the USMNT will try to repeat as champions. But Mexico, fresh off a crushing 2021 defeat, will be gunning for revenge by winning a record ninth title.

Group play in the Gold Cup is divided into four zones, with the top two teams from each moving on to the playoff round. The winner of the SoFi Stadium showdown on July 16 will take home the trophy.

How much money does the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup champion get?

Although CONCACAF have not announced the total prize money for the 2023 Gold Cup, it is likely to be distributed in the same manner as the 2021 edition. A very modest $1 million was awarded to the previous victors.

It is about half of what is expected to be on offer for winning the newest edition of the Gold Cup later this summer. Additionally, Mexico won $500,000 as the runner-up prize.

Last time around, just $3.2 million was awarded as participation fees to the 16 teams who entered the event. Each of those teams received $200,000 for participating.