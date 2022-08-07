Erling Haaland is, undoubtedly, one of the best signings for the 2022 season. After scoring two goals in his debut, Pep Guardiola, Manchester City's coach, compared the forward to some of the biggest Premier League's legends of all time.

Manchester City's fans were thrilled when the club announced Erling Haaland as its new player. Everyone was expecting his Premier League debut and the Norwegian had quite a game with two goals. That's why Pep Guardiola, the team's coach, compared the forward to some of the biggest legends that have played in England throughout history.

A new generation of players have arrived to the Premier League and Erling Haaland is probably the one that will be under the spotlight every week. The Norwegian signed with one of the best teams of the competition and it seems like the deal was a win-win situation for both the team and the forward.

Because of that, everyone was curious to see the first minutes of the former Borussia Dortmund player in one of the most competitive leagues in the world. He led his team to a 0-2 victory against West Ham and even his coach was surprised to see Haaland's improvement in such a short time.

Pep Guardiola establishes that Erling Haaland can be compared with Premier League's biggest legends

During the first match of the 2022 Premier League season, Erling Haaland scored twice in the 0-2 victory of Manchester City against West Ham. His performance surprised Pep Guardiola, who revealed that there was a huge improvement in only one week by the Norwegian.

“Of course, he has talent, but one week ago [against Liverpool], when he missed the chance, he had people say he was a failure and that he would not adapt to the Premier League and everyone laughed at him. Now he’s going [to be the next] Thierry Henry or Cristiano Ronaldo", said Guardiola in press conference. "When he’s going to retire, hopefully, stay many years here, we’ll analyse what he has become.”

According to Guardiola, Haaland will be one of the greatest players in history of the Premier League, but of course he know that the Norwegian needs time and support from his partners to do so. "He’s adapting perfectly in the way we want to play. We are going to find him more and more and hopefully, we can give him the opportunity to score more goals", added the Spanish coach.