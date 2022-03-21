Guatemala and Cuba will face each other for an international friendly this week. Here, check out the match information: when, where and how to watch it in the United States.

Guatemala and Cuba will meet for an international friendly at Estadio Pensativo in Antigua Guatemala. Both soccer teams haven’t played since last year, so this will be a good exercise for both squads. Here, check out this soccer match information, such as date, time and how to watch it in the US.

The hosts were going to play three friendlies in January but they were canceled. So, they’re coming to this match after their 1-1 draw against Trinidad and Tobago in the 2021 Gold Cup. Meanwhile, this will be Cuba's first match since the Gold Cup qualifiers, in which they lost to French Guiana (3-0).

These soccer national teams have faced each other on 15 occasions, with Guatemala having the best record thanks to eight wins. Meanwhile, Cuba has won four matches and they have drawn three times so far.

Guatemala vs Cuba: Date

The national teams of Guatemala and Cuba will face each other on Thursday, March 24 at Estadio Pensativo in Antigua Guatemala, Guatemala. Their most recent match took place for the World Cup Qualifiers, in which Guatemala won 1-0.

Guatemala vs Cuba: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

TV Channel in the US and to watch or live stream Guatemala vs Cuba

The match between the national teams of Guatemala and Cuba to be played Thursday, March 24, 2022 unfortunately won’t be available for broadcast in the United States.