During the game against the Buccaneers, cameras captured a heated moment between Deebo Samuel and Jake Moody, which has since been addressed by Kyle Shanahan, head coach of the San Francisco 49ers.

The San Francisco 49ers had a rough game during Week 10, prompting Deebo Samuel to have a heated exchange with Jake Moody. Now, HC Kyle Shanahan has addressed this sideline clash between his players.

It has been a very challenging 2024 NFL season for the 49ers. The club has suffered the loss of several players to injuries, pushing the rest of the roster to step up and cover for their absent teammates.

In Week 10, San Francisco faced the Buccaneers. Although they secured a road victory, it wasn’t easy, and some player mistakes led to tense moments on the sidelines.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Deebo Samuel vs. Jake Moody: Kyle Shanahan sends strong message to 49ers

A win in Week 10 was crucial for the 49ers. However, their 2024 season hasn’t gone as expected, primarily due to numerous player injuries.

Advertisement

see also 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey makes blunt admission on returning to NFL action after serious injury

In their ninth game of the year, San Francisco went up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Despite also dealing with injuries, the NFC South team remains a competitive opponent.

Advertisement

During the game, 49ers kicker Jake Moody missed three field goals. Following his last miss, Deebo Samuel confronted him, which led long snapper Taybor Pepper to step in to defend his teammate.

Advertisement

Cameras captured Samuel facing Moody on the sidelines, hitting Pepper and grabbing him by the neck after he intervened. This incident has now been addressed by Kyle Shanahan, who sent a clear message to all players involved.

Deebo Samuel hitting Taybor Pepper during the 49ers vs. Buccaneers game

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I talked to the guys about it, talked to a number of guys on the team, and we squashed it, and we’re good,” Shanahan said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “I think it was a little bit of an overreaction. You never want Deebo to throw a baby punch or anything on anybody on our own team, but Deebo also wasn’t saying anything bad to Jake, like it sounded. He was meeting him on the field, telling them to ‘lock in,’ the same thing I’ll tell to an offensive player who just dropped some balls or made some penalties or something.“

Will the 49ers sanction Samuel, Moody, and Pepper?

No, the 49ers are not expected to sanction Deebo Samuel, Jake Moody, or Taybor Pepper. Shanahan even stated he appreciated Pepper’s intervention, seeing it as a display of strong team loyalty toward Moody.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Ricky Pearsall sends strong message to 49ers teammates about playmaker role

“I like Pep’s intentions on it,” Shanahan said. “I mean, he’s got his kicker’s back, but I think he kind of interpreted wrong what Deebo was doing to him and overreacted a little bit, and Deebo didn’t like that and got him out of his face, and that’s really about where it ended.”

Advertisement

SurveyWill the 49ers be able to win the NFC West this year? Will the 49ers be able to win the NFC West this year? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE