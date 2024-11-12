NBA News: Mavs' Klay Thompson reflects on Warriors departure with comparison to Tom Brady and Shaq

Klay Thompson is set to face the Golden State Warriors this Tuesday in the NBA Cup, marking his first game against his former team since joining the Dallas Mavericks. In reflecting on this significant matchup, Thompson made an unexpected comparison to Tom Brady and Shaquille O’Neal.

“I’ve seen some of my favorite athletes pivot and have tremendous success,” Thompson said in an interview with ESPN, reflecting on his decision to join the Mavericks this season. “When I think of Shaq leaving the Lakers and winning a ring or Tom Brady winning one with Tampa Bay, it’s been done before,” he added.

Thompson referenced Shaquille O’Neal’s championship win with the Miami Heat in 2006, which came a few seasons after his departure from the Los Angeles Lakers. Similarly, Brady led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl title in 2020 during his first season with the team, following his departure from the New England Patriots.

By citing these examples, Thompson made it clear that his goal is to replicate the success of Brady and O’Neal during this new chapter of his career. “I just want to win, and this team is so close. I just wanted to be a part of that,” Thompson explained. “That was my main goal at this point in my career.”

Stephen Curry #30, Klay Thompson #11 and Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors celebrates during the third quarter against the Boston Celtics in Game Two of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center on June 05, 2022 in San Francisco, California.

A fresh start in Dallas

Thompson also emphasized the mental clarity he has found since joining the Mavericks. “To know I’m locked in for a few years here, it allows me to be free,” he said, highlighting the stability and peace of mind that come with a clear plan for the future. “It’s human nature to think about your future. As present as you’re supposed to be, we’re all human. We all think about that.”

While Thompson is fully committed to his present with the Mavericks, he remains deeply appreciative of his past with the Warriors. “I’m so grateful for everything I experienced at Golden State,” he said, reflecting on the highs of his time with the franchise and acknowledging that he has moved on from the challenges of his final seasons there.

Thompson’s legacy with the Warriors is undeniable. Over his 13-year tenure, he became one of the NBA’s premier players, securing four championships between 2015 and 2022. His partnership with Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and briefly Kevin Durant helped build one of the most dominant teams in basketball history, earning him a lasting place in the hearts of Warriors fans and basketball enthusiasts alike.

A new perspective at Chase Center

Returning to Chase Center as a visitor will undoubtedly be a unique experience for Thompson. The familiarity of the arena will be accompanied by a heartfelt tribute from Golden State fans, who are preparing to honor Klay for his invaluable contributions to the franchise’s storied history.

Once the game begins, however, sentimentality will give way to competition. Thompson will aim to lead the Mavericks to a crucial victory in their NBA Cup debut. After a shaky start to the season, Dallas will look to his talent and experience to help them secure a win against one of the league’s most formidable teams.

