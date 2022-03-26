Guatemala and Haiti will meet for an international friendly. Here, check out what you need to know about this soccer match: the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch it in the US.

Guatemala and Haiti will face each other for an international friendly at the DRV PNK Stadium. The hosts are coming from a win against Cuba. Here, check out everything you need to know such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch the match in the United States.

Los Chapines defeated Cuba 1-0 on Thursday, thanks to a goal by Carlos Mejia. It was their first win since July 2021, when they beat Guyana 4-0 for the 2021 Gold Cup preliminary round. They hadn’t played a match since their draw against Trinidad and Tobago in the group stage of the tournament.

On the other hand, this will be Haiti’s first match after their 2021 Gold Cup group stage, in which they lost to the USMNT and Canada, before beating Martinique 2-1 in their last match. Now, they will try to get a good result.

Guatemala vs Haiti: Match Information

Date: Sunday, March 27, 2022

Time: 4:00 PM ET

Location: DRV PNK Stadium

Guatemala vs Haiti: Time by State in the US

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

Guatemala vs Haiti: Storylines

Guatemala and Haiti have faced each other on 15 occasions, with Los Chapines having won 9 matches, while Haiti have won four games and they have drawn two times. These teams haven't met since 2009, when Guatemala won a friendly.

How to watch or live stream free Guatemala vs Haiti in the US

The match between the national teams of Guatemala and Haiti for an international friendly to be played on Sunday, March 27, 2022 won’t be broadcasted or live streamed in the United States.

Guatemala vs Haiti: Predictions and odds

Bookmakers in the US haven’t made their predictions for this match yet. However, Guatemala could be the favorite to win their match after coming from a fresh triumph against Cuba on Thursday.

*Odds TBD