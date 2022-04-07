Mexico legend Guillermo Ochoa has taken a page out of Cristiano Ronaldo's book and made a huge investment to head into his fifth FIFA World Cup in Qatar 2022 in the best possible way.

Mexico may have struggled in the final round of the Concacaf qualifiers but they eventually got the job done and punched a ticket to Qatar 2022. Even though the Concacaf Nations League also looms around, all Mexican players are looking forward to the FIFA World Cup. If not, just ask Guillermo Ochoa, who just emulated Cristiano Ronaldo by investing heavily to head into the long-awaited tournament properly.

El Memo knows this could be his last World Cup, which is why he wants to make sure of playing a tournament to remember. Ochoa has already made four trips with El Tri to soccer's biggest event, something that not many players had the pleasure to do.

Now, the Club America icon is preparing to make history as one of the few people to join the list of players who attended to five FIFA World Cups. In order to do that in the best possible way, he has reportedly invested big in hyperbaric oxygen therapy.

Guillermo Ochoa invests big to prepare for Qatar 2022

According to ESPN, Guillermo Ochoa has bought an hyperbaric chamber for nearly 200,000 Mexican pesos ($9,932), an expensive decision financially speaking but one that could be very beneficial for the aging goalkeeper.

Many renowned athletes such as LeBron James, Rafael Nadal, Neymar, or James Rodriguez, have adopted hyperbaric oxygen therapy as a recovery tool as the results could really pay off. This treatment speeds up healing and recovery processes by encouraging damaged tissues to regenerate faster, while it also reduces swelling and increases the amount of oxygen in the bloodstream.

However, Ochoa was reportedly not the only Mexico player to acquire a Smart OHB 30 KPA as Hector Moreno went for it as well. Both of them have followed in the footsteps of Cristiano Ronaldo, who already had an hyperbaric chamber in his house.