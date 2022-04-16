While some players have never won the Champions League, Cristiano Ronaldo is the top winner with five Champions League titles. Here find out who are the most expensive players who never won the cup.

Haaland, Donnarumma, Foden: These are the most valuable players who never won the UEFA Champions League.

The Champions League is one of the most prestigious championships in the world. The dream of all players is to be able to participate in the Champions League and become champions, but very few achieve it.

Since the 1999 edition, thirty-two teams participate in the Champions League. Chelsea was crowned champion of the 2020-2021 Champions League. UEFA awarded it with a total of 82.4 million euros, an amount accrued since its presence in the group stage. Only for winning the final game, Chelsea earn 19 million euros.

While some players have never won the Champions League, Cristiano Ronaldo is the top winner with five Champions League titles, having lifted the trophy with Manchester United in 2008 and then with Real Madrid in 2014, 2016, 2017, and 2018. While Lionel Messi won it 4 times.

The Argentine knows how difficult it is to conquer the cup. “It is complicated to win the Champions League, it is a competition that brings together the best teams and the smallest detail or mistake can eliminate you. In the Champions League, the best team does not always win”, he said.

Stars players who never won the Champions League

World stars such as Kylian Mbappé, Erling Haaland, or Harry Kane do not have the European Cup in their trophy cabinet. There are several elite players who did not win the Champions League.

Kylian Mbappé is the most valuable player on the transfer market, won the 2018 Russia World Cup with France, but could never win the Champions League. PSG lost 2018 final to Bayern, and that was as close as Mbappé got. Vinicius Junior, who will currently play with Real Madrid the 2021-2022 Champions League semifinals, has never won the tournament.

Phil Foden came close to touching the cup. Manchester City lost 2020-2021 final to Chelsea. Along with Foden, the players who suffered that defeat were: Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling, Rúben Dias, Bernardo Silva, Rodri, and Leroy Sané.

There are many players who never won the Champions League, in addition to those mentioned above, these are some of the most valuable soccer stars who did not win the tournament: Nicolo Barella, Marcus Rashford, Sergej Milinkovic- Savic, Matthijs de Ligt, Frenkie De Jong, Federico Chiesa, Mikel Oyarzabal, Lautaro Martinez, Jao Felix, Florian Wirtz, Marquinhos, Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham, Son, Jack Grealish, Jadon Sancho, Pedri, Romelu Lukaku, Dusan Vlahovic.

The most valuable XI that never won the Champions League

According to Transfermarkt this is the most valuable XI that never won the Champions League. The team lineup is 3-2-3-2 and consists of three PSG players, three from Manchester City, one from Manchester United, one from West Ham, one from Juventus, one from Borussia Dortmund, and another from Real Madrid.

The goalkeeper of the team is Gianluigi Donnarumma (PSG) who has a market value of 65,000,000 euros. The line of three defenders is composed by Rúben Dias (Manchester City) of 75,000,000 euros, Marquinhos (PSG) with a value of 75,000,000 euros, and Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus) priced at 70,000,000 euros.

The two midfielders of the team are Bruno Fernandes with a market value of €90,000,000 and Declan Rice (West Ham) with a price of €75,000,000. The brains of the team are Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) with a value of €90,000,000 and Phil Foden (Manchester City) priced at €90,000,000.

The team's strikers which are the most expensive of the squad, are Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) valued at 150,000,000 euros, Kylian Mbappé (PSG), the most expensive player, priced at €160,000,000, and Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid) with a price tag of €100,000,000.

Starting XI: Donnarumma, Dias, Marquinhos, de Ligt, Bruno Fernandes, Rice, De Bruyne, Foden, Haaland, Mbappé, and Vinicius Junior.