After missing the derby against Orlando City, Lionel Messi couldn’t recover on time for the 2023 US Open Cup final so he had to watch from the sidelines how Houston Dynamo outplayed his Inter Miami.

Drake Callender did everything he could to keep a clean sheet but it took only 24 minutes for the visitors to take the lead thanks to Griffin Dorsey. Nine minutes later, Amine Bassi extended Houston’s lead from the penalty spot.

Just like Dallas FC or Atlanta United did in the past, the social media team of the away side made sure to take a subtle jab at Messi’s side as Dynamo were paving the way towards the title.

Houston Dynamo troll Messi, Inter Miami on social media

“Messi? Nah, we got Bassi,” wrote the club on X (Twitter). There was still a lot left to play for in the game, but with Messi on the sidelines, the Houston Dynamo admin didn’t seem to be worried.

Some users replied pointing out the fact that they were poking fun at a player who wasn’t even on the field, but others understood it was just a joke.

Either way, it was a night to remember for the Houston Dyanmo, who secured the trophy for the second time, with minority owner James Harden cheering on them at the stadium. The Herons, on the other hand, really missed Messi’s magic.

How many goals does Lionel Messi have with Inter Miami?

Lionel Messi has scored 11 goals in 12 appearances for Inter Miami so far.