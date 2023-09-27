Lionel Messi‘s presence has been a game-changer not only for Major League Soccer, but especially for Inter Miami. Therefore, many fans were disappointed to find out that Leo won’t suit up in the 2023 US Open Cup final against Houston Dynamo.

The 36-year-old has been struggling with muscle fatigue since he came back from the September international break with Argentina. Though he got to see the field against Toronto FC, it only took 36 minutes for Messi to ask for the substitution.

He missed the Herons’ following game against Orlando City hoping to recover on time for the domestic cup decider, but it wasn’t possible. Unsurprisingly, ticket prices for this clash have plummeted since the news broke.

Ticket prices for Inter Miami-Houston Dynamo drop as Messi is not playing

Messi has made a significant impact in US soccer not only on the field, but also off it. Ticket prices for Inter Miami games have gone through the roof since he joined the club, and the US Open Cup final was no exception.

Only a few days ago, when Messi was still expected to play, the cheapest seat for the final cost $220. When people found out Messi wouldn’t play, tickets became available for less than $70.

Something similar happened a few weeks ago, when fans found out Messi wasn’t traveling with Inter Miami for the road game against Atlanta United. At the end of the day, it’s clear that many people are only interested in watching Messi in action.

How many games has Lionel Messi missed with Inter Miami?

The US Open Cup final will be the fourth game Lionel Messi will miss since joining Inter Miami in July 2023.