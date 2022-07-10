Robert Lewandowski's transfer to Barcelona has been in the works for some time now with the club being the only thing on the Pole's mind. New details have emerged now, so find out how and when the 33-year-old Bayern striker began planning his Blaurgana transfer.

This summer has seen a lot of talk about Barcelona's interest in Bayern superstar striker Robert Lewandowski. During this current transfer window, the Catalans have placed him at the top of their list of priorities.

However, in the Bayern-Robert Lewandowski transfer controversy, neither side seems willing to compromise, thus there's no resolution in sight. It is surely an interesting situation as the 33-year-old is uninterested in staying at the Allianz Arena through summer 2022.

Meanwhile, the Bundesliga champions insist that they would not trade him, but there is a belief that an offer of €50 million might persuade them. Furthermore, Things might accelerate quickly if the Blaugrana opt to provide the required sum.

How and when Robert Lewandowski started planning Barcelona move

In fact, Barcelona have reportedly been in negotiations with Bayern about the transfer of Robert Lewandowski since April of this year. It is worth noting that his personal conditions have already been agreed upon by the Camp Nou team for a three-year contract.

Waiting for a breakthrough in the negotiations between the two clubs, the veteran ace is now on vacation. That being said, he has already decided where he and his family will be residing when the new season begins.

Since April 2022, the player and his wife have been working with numerous connections and firms to assist them relocate to the city of Barcelona, according to Catalan newspaper Sport. Every aspect of their life has been meticulously planned, from their future house to the schools and nurseries for their children.

The next chapter of the Poland captain's career will begin with him taking no chances. There are rumors that the couple have come to the city twice to make selections about their future house, the report adds. Additional evidence suggests that Lewandowski's move to La Liga has been in the works for months, with the striker himself on board with the move, and looking forward to what may be his last major professional test.