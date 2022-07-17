Lionel Messi is a living legend for FC Barcelona. His departure left millions of fans with their heart shattered into hundreds of pieces. Obviously, it has been impossible for the team to find a substitute for the Argentinian as they have spent lots of money in signings in order to rebuild the club without him around anymore.

Life in the post-Messi era has not been easy for FC Barcelona. The Spanish team is still looking for the next gem that could return them to the glory days, either buying one or searching for him in La Masia. As for their incursion in the transfer market, the club has spent lots of money after Lionel's departure and this numbers do not reflect in the sports aspect.

Barcelona went through a terrific run with Lionel Messi as their biggest superstar. The Argentinian forward won absolutely everything with the Blaugranas, but in summer of 2021 he was forced to leave his beloved club due to a financial crisis that the team was unable to solve in order to retain the legend.

In spite of what the whole world thought, Barcelona continued to sign some big names such as Adama Traore, Memphis Depay and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for that season. Now, they included Robert Lewandowski, Franck Kessie, Raphinha and some others, increasing the amount of money they have spent in transfers after Messi left.

How much money have FC Barcelona spent since Lionel Messi left the club?

Lionel Messi left Barcelona in summer of 2021, meaning that the club has gone through two transfer windows. In the first one, they spent a total of €69,5 million according to Transfermarkt. In this 2022 and with the opportunity to sign still open, the team has invested €108,5 million, but only in two players: Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski.

As to the ones that left, this topic was also a huge problem for Barcelona in the last transfer windows. Lionel Messi became a free agent and he could have meant a huge income for the Catalanes in order to relief some budget for some other signings.

It is expected that Barcelona could sign more this summer as the rumors of Jules Kounde, Cesar Azpilicueta, Marcos Alonso, amongst others, are still surrounding Catalunya. But first, they need to release some players in order to comply with LaLiga's rules regarding the salary budget.