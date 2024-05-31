Slavko Vincic, the referee of the Champions League final, will receive an interesting cash prize for officiating the final. Here, we'll reveal how much it is.

Slavko Vincic, the appointed referee for the game between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund, is set to earn a noteworthy cash prize as recognition for his role in officiating the 2024 UEFA Champions League final. As the anticipation builds for the highly anticipated final showdown, it’s intriguing to explore the financial incentives that accompany such a prestigious assignment.

Slavko Vincic has been an international referee since 2010 and has officiated in significant competition matches, including the Champions League and the World Cup. Additionally, he refereed the 2022 UEFA Europa League final and has been chosen by UEFA as one of the referees for EURO 2024.

Beyond the monetary aspect, being selected as the referee for the Champions League final represents a pinnacle achievement in a referee’s career, symbolizing their standing as one of the best in the profession. The honor of officiating such a prestigious match is accompanied by a sense of pride and accomplishment, making the cash prize just one aspect of the overall recognition bestowed upon the chosen referee.

The prize money for the referee of the final

With this selection of him as referee of the final, Slavko Vincic received great recognition from UEFA for his long career, of just over 25 years. Without a doubt a compliment for the judge who is close to ending his career as a professional.

The Slovenian will receive the sum of $10,857 for his performance in the game between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund.