Bukayo Saka of Arsenal was taken off in the second half of their Premier League match against Nottingham Forest, raising health concerns with three weeks to go before the World Cup. In this article, you will learn whether or not his injury is serious enough for him to miss Qatar 2022.

After a rough week, Arsenal were able to conclude on a high note by beating their opponents Nottingham Forest 5-0. Thus, Sunday's thrashing sent the Gunners back to the top of the Premier League, two points ahead of reigning champions Manchester City.

The home team jumped out to an early lead thanks to a goal from Gabriel Martinelli, and Mikel Arteta's squad coasted to victory with three quick-fire goals, two from Reiss Nelson and one from Thomas Partey, to open the second half. The day was capped off with a goal from their captain Martin Odegaard, who buried a header.

The only downer was an injury to English winger Bukayo Saka, who had to be substituted midway through the first half. With around three weeks before England's World Cup opener, Southgate is understandably worried about the health of his squad with the recent loss of the 21-year-old.

How serious is Saka's injury and will he come back in time for the World Cup?

Saka is an important component of Gareth Southgate's team heading to Qatar for the World Cup, so his injury has to be a concern. It happened during the first 15 minutes when Nottingham Forest defender Renan Lodi seemed to hit the winger on the ankle, sending him tumbling on the ground on his right knee.

The Gunners bench didn't seem too worried in the first minutes, but the England international clearly wasn't moving easily. He fell down on the ground holding his lower leg, but after getting treatment, he returned to play for a little time.

However, he was unable to continue playing after the collision proved to be too much for him, and was replaced by his fellow countryman Reiss Nelson soon before the 30th minute. Saka may or may not have suffered a major injury, but after seeing him hobble off the pitch, Mikel Arteta and Gareth Southgate will be worried until they hear otherwise.

The Arsenal academy graduate is a strong contender to make Southgate's World Cup roster if he can demonstrate his health. His boss after being asked whether the player will miss the World Cup due to his injury told Arsenal.com: "Hopefully not. It was a bad kick, he was limping but I don't see it further than that. It was both [foot and ankle], he got kicked a few times."

