Pep Guardiola is the man behind the powerful strategy of Manchester City, the most feared team in and out of England. But nothing is perfect and Manchester City's weaknesses are easy to spot.

Manchester City are dominating the 2021-22 Premier League and it is very likely that they will win the title this year. In addition, Manchester City is another of the big favorites to win the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League. But the secret behind all that dominance is a powerful offensive attack that Guardiola has built little by little.

As of this writing, March 9, 2022, three Manchester City players have scored a combined 29 goals: Mahrez 10 goals, Sterling 10 goals and De Bruyne 9 goals. In addition, two other players have 14 goals this season: Silva and Foden seven goals each.

In total, 16 players from the Manchester City squad have scored goals this season, that's 48% of the 33 players in the squad. Similar figure to Chelsea with 16 players who have scored goals, Liverpool with 17 players and Arsenal is the only top four table team with 10 players who have scored goals.

Only Liverpool tops Manchester City with 17 players, but Manchester City is the only Premier League team to have the majority of their goals (68 goals as of 3/9/2022) in just five players.

How to stop and outplay Manchester City offense power?

Manchester City's weakness is the midfield, one of the ways to block Manchester City's game and Pep Guardiola's game strategy is with Man-to-Man coverage, it's a rare technique, but Leicester City put it in practiced and it worked for them against Manchester City in the 2020-21 season when Vardy covered Rodri and gave him no room to play for most of the game.

The second option is to press when Manchester City has the ball, that's Klopp's style with Liverpool, high pressing, although that kind of pressing is very similar to Pep Guardiola's strategy. But the pressing has to be executed in the second weakest area of the field for Manchester City, the wingers, the opponent must have fast wingers to cover the zone and attack and defend at the same time using help from the Left and Right midfielders when necessary.

In addition to Manchester City's weak zone, wings, the pressure and strength of the opposing defenders should be focused on the midfield with the support of the fullbacks in case Manchester City steal the ball and try to attack.

Manchester City Players to cover and press: Mahrez, De Bruyne, Sterling and Silva. Blocking one or two of the previously mentioned players and it will be as if Manchester City were playing with 9-10 players.